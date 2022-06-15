Comerica Bank Sells 1,166 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,187,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.24. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

