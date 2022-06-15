Comerica Bank Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. 96,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

