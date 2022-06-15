Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,851,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.21. 25,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $226.94 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

