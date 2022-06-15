Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 50535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

The stock has a market cap of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

