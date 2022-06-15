Concorde Financial Corp Invests $2.19 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,024,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,358,000 after buying an additional 1,453,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.
CP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
