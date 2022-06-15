Concorde Financial Corp Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. 5,579,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

