Concorde Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 131,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

