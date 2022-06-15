Concorde Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.74. 36,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

