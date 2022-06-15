Concorde Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hanesbrands makes up 2.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 222,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,446. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

