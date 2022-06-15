Concorde Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

