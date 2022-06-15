Concorde Financial Corp Takes $5.63 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 3.5% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,077. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

