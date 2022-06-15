Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,852.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.93 or 0.05449802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00570598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00532204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00070156 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

