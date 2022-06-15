Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 38,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 453,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $832.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

