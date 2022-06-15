Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

