Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.33, but opened at 2.00. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.01, with a volume of 68,718 shares changing hands.

CORZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.97.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.