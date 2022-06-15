CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Capitalization of $57,177.86

CorionX (CORX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $57,177.86 and $80,240.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,739,907 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

