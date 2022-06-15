Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.92. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 2,250,499 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

