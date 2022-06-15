Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.76

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 50268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

