Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

