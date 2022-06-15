Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.38. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

