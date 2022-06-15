Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Credits (CS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $247,168.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

