Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 261,821 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

