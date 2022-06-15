CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.63 and last traded at $151.00. 40,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,059,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

