CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw Buys 1,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 73,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,447. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

