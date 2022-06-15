CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.