D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $17.06 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $17.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.67. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

