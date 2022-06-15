Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

