Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($60.42) to €60.00 ($62.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($51.04) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

DANOY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

