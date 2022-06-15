DAOstack (GEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,520.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $498,216.45 and approximately $1,520.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,087.36 or 0.99968601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00018986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

