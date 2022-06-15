Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Reduced by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after acquiring an additional 278,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.53.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

