Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DBCCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,702. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

