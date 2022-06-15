Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 15.4%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 10,103,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,998,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

