DeFiner (FIN) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (FIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $118,149.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

