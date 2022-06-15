Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 256,732 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

