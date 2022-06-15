Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 2,959,930 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.0201325 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

