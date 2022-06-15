Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DENKF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Denka has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $38.60.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

