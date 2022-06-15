Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 11.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

