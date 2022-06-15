Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 122030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.42) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.23) to €8.00 ($8.33) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($6.93) to €7.25 ($7.55) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.