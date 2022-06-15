Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

