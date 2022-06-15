Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $560.18

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.18 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 435.02 ($5.28). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.48), with a volume of 38,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 558.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

