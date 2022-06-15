Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $560.18

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.18 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 435.02 ($5.28). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.48), with a volume of 38,500 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 558.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.
Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)
