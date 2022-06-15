Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.18), with a volume of 13614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.76. The stock has a market cap of £64.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.