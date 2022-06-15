Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.14

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and traded as low as $45.21. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 1,473,592 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNUG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $103,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

