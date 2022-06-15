DOC.COM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $77,320.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.26 or 0.99989316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00112779 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

