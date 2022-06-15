Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.77

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.77 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 9816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta acquired 1,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

About Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

