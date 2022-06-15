Don-key (DON) Trading 39.9% Lower Over Last Week

Don-key (DON) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $90,597.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024073 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00213113 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007184 BTC.
- SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.
About Don-key
According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “
