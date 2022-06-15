DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 10.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 138,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,007,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

