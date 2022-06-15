Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Trading Down 4.9%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DURYY)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

