DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 300,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DZS by 87,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DZS by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.