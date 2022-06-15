e-Gulden Market Cap Tops $947,493.81 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $947,493.81 and $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00211073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007030 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,707 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

