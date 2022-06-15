E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

